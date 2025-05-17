Tense situation at the front: 81 combat clashes, Russians attack in many directions - General Staff

$41.470.00
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
01:35 PM • 11514 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

12:09 PM • 13515 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

11:46 AM • 13047 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 23926 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 236863 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 201368 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 109331 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 116099 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 96894 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121298 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

03:00 PM • 1536 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

12:09 PM • 13515 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

09:29 AM • 5886 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 43318 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 55399 views
Tense situation at the front: 81 combat clashes, Russians attack in many directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are restraining the advance of the occupiers, 81 combat clashes took place. The greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Pokrovsky direction, where 23 attempts to break through took place.

Tense situation at the front: 81 combat clashes, Russians attack in many directions - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deter the offensive of the Russian occupiers: the total number of combat clashes is 81. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The settlements of Nova Huta, Zarichne, Maryine, Vovkivka, Malushyne, Oleksandrivka, Pokrovka, Brusky, Bachivsk, Starykove, Porozok, Novodmytrivka, Shalyhyne, Petrushivka, Katerynivka, Bilokopytove, Progres, Boyaro-Lezhachi of Sumy region; Huta-Studenetska of Chernihiv region, as well as Bunyakine of Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Situation in other directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers attacked twice in the area of Vovchansk and towards Stroivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers launched an attack near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Novojehorivka, Lozova, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Kramatorsk direction, enemy troops are trying to advance in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break into the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers made 23 attempts to dislodge units of the Defense Forces from their positions in the areas of Stara Mykolaivka, Yablunivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Novosergiyivka, Troitske and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy made an attempt to advance in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Vilne Pole, Rivnopole, Novopole and Zelene Pole.

In the Hulyaypole direction, enemy aircraft struck Hulyaypole with unguided air missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro direction, the Russians launched unguided air missile strikes on Mykolaivka.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy attacks, and another battle is ongoing.

Let us remind you

Over the past day, the Russian army lost at least 910 soldiers at the front. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 155 drones and 34 enemy artillery systems.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

