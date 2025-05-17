Tense situation at the front: 81 combat clashes, Russians attack in many directions - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deter the offensive of the Russian occupiers: the total number of combat clashes is 81. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The settlements of Nova Huta, Zarichne, Maryine, Vovkivka, Malushyne, Oleksandrivka, Pokrovka, Brusky, Bachivsk, Starykove, Porozok, Novodmytrivka, Shalyhyne, Petrushivka, Katerynivka, Bilokopytove, Progres, Boyaro-Lezhachi of Sumy region; Huta-Studenetska of Chernihiv region, as well as Bunyakine of Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Situation in other directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers attacked twice in the area of Vovchansk and towards Stroivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers launched an attack near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Novojehorivka, Lozova, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Kramatorsk direction, enemy troops are trying to advance in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break into the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers made 23 attempts to dislodge units of the Defense Forces from their positions in the areas of Stara Mykolaivka, Yablunivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Novosergiyivka, Troitske and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy made an attempt to advance in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Vilne Pole, Rivnopole, Novopole and Zelene Pole.

In the Hulyaypole direction, enemy aircraft struck Hulyaypole with unguided air missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro direction, the Russians launched unguided air missile strikes on Mykolaivka.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy attacks, and another battle is ongoing.

Let us remind you

Over the past day, the Russian army lost at least 910 soldiers at the front. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 155 drones and 34 enemy artillery systems.