"Ten out of ten": Trump rated summit with Putin in Alaska

President Donald Trump stated that he rated the meeting in Alaska with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as 10 out of 10. This was reported by a FOX correspondent, according to UNN.

It is reported that Donald Trump recorded an interview with Fox News, and host Sean Hannity asked him how he would rate the summit with Vladimir Putin.

According to the TV channel, the US President replied: "On a scale of one to ten, I give it a 10 today."

Trump stated that during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, they "could not find full understanding, there is no agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine yet."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he has excellent contact with Donald Trump and announced some agreement that will help build a path to peace in Ukraine.

Putin also stated that agreements with Trump will be a starting point for business relations with the USA.

In addition, Putin invited US President Donald Trump to Moscow following the meeting in Alaska.

The summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska has concluded.

The planned lunch between the American and Russian delegations was canceled.