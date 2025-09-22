Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
12:19 PM • 1428 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
11:53 AM • 2872 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 10560 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
09:32 AM • 25660 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 29112 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 20958 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 33158 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 21997 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 32722 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 47378 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
24%
753mm
Popular news
The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damagedSeptember 22, 02:50 AM • 22369 views
As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.VideoSeptember 22, 04:41 AM • 13444 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 23588 views
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhoto10:21 AM • 8730 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 8142 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 8662 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 10560 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role09:32 AM • 25660 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 29112 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 33158 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Maia Sandu
Danylo Hetmantsev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 8656 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US10:56 AM • 3908 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 23829 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 81428 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 104174 views
Actual
Diia (service)
The New York Times
Bild
Financial Times
ChatGPT

Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1434 views

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced former UDO employee Artem Kosov to life imprisonment for the murder of a 16-year-old boy on the funicular. The prosecution sought the maximum penalty for the accused.

Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Artem Kosov, a former employee of the State Protection Department, to life imprisonment for killing a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, UNN reports.

The judge's decision was met with applause and joyful shouts from those present in the courtroom.

Relatives and friends of the deceased 16-year-old could not hold back tears of joy.

The judge also noted that the convicted person has 30 days to appeal the court's decision.

The prosecution asked to sentence Artem Kosov to life imprisonment.

"No repentance and no remorse": Kravchenko on the accused in the funicular murder case15.09.25, 16:14 • 6858 views

Context

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the State Protection Department.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in a pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against the former employee of the State Protection Department Kosov was transferred to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital.

During the investigation, SBI investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended Artem Kosov's preventive measure until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court hearing on August 20, analyzed the actions of the accused based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.

Ruslan Kravchenko also reported that, according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol, thereby threatening those around him.

On September 17, during the court debates, Kosov expressed condolences to the family of the teenager he killed. He also stated that he was sorry.

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyiv