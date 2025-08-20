Teenager's Murder on Funicular: Accused to be Questioned in Court Tomorrow

The next hearing in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, will take place tomorrow, August 21. The accused is scheduled to be interrogated.

This was stated by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko after today's court session. Kravchenko personally joined the group of prosecutors supporting the prosecution, as reported by UNN.

We have moved to the stage of interrogating the accused. Today, with the permission of the esteemed court, it was possible to ask the accused several questions. The next hearing will take place tomorrow. We expect the interrogation of the accused - said the Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko also indicated that the accused lied during the examination of evidence – which he also did during the pre-trial investigation.

We once again confirm his intent to murder the minor - Kravchenko emphasized.

As reported by the Prosecutor General, at today's court hearing in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, all material evidence was examined.

In particular, the court in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov heard the conclusions of the forensic medical expert. He stated that the cause of death was a piece of glass that inflicted the main wound to the deceased's neck.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated during the court hearing that, according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he kept his pistol, thereby threatening those around him.

Ruslan Kravchenko also tried to find out from the accused whether he had indeed urged the victim to serve in the army. Kosov refused to confirm that he had urged the teenager to join the army.

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, and he died from the impact of the fall.

The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the State Protection Department.

On April 9, 2024, Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the pre-trial detention was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was transferred to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

The Kyiv court extended the pre-trial detention of Artem Kosov until October 11 without the right to bail.