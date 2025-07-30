$41.790.01
744mm
Teenager found with gunshot wound in Chernivtsi: what the police say

Kyiv • UNN

 1406 views

A 14-year-old boy died in an ambulance after a gunshot wound to the head. The pistol from which the shot was fired belongs to the deceased's brother.

Teenager found with gunshot wound in Chernivtsi: what the police say

Today, July 30, a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was found on Holovna Street in Chernivtsi. According to preliminary data, the minor shot himself in the head with a pistol, UNN reports with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Chernivtsi Oblast.

Details

Law enforcement officers said that the 14-year-old Chernivtsi resident committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a firearm. The teenager died in an ambulance. His body was sent for forensic medical examination to establish the exact cause of death.

The police added that the pistol from which the shot was fired is officially registered and belongs to the deceased's brother. According to the owner of the weapon, it was stored in a safe at his place of residence.

Information about the incident has already been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (murder) with the note "suicide". Currently, investigators continue to clarify all the circumstances of the tragedy and possible motives for the act.

Recall

In one of Kyiv's districts, a man opened fire and wounded a person after a remark about parking. Police detained the suspect.

Lilia Podolyak

