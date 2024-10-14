Teacher internships, joint sports competitions after the war - Brovary mayor on deepening cooperation with sister city Jena
Kyiv • UNN
In April, German language teachers from two Brovary lyceums will go on an internship in Jena. The twin cities have agreed to cooperate in education, culture, sports, and medicine.
In April of this year, German language teachers from two Brovary lyceums will go to Jena for an internship. Mayor Ihor Sapozhko spoke about this and other cooperation agreements following the visit of a delegation from the German sister city to Brovary in a commentary to UNN.
Details
The mayor of Brovary noted that he and the city councillor of Jena, Matthias Mitt, had discussed various areas of further cooperation between the two communities.
First of all, the guests were interested in how the education sector functions in our community, especially during the war. The delegation from the German city visited three of our lyceums, talked to students and teachers. An agreement was reached to participate in joint projects and organize online events between students and teachers of both cities. This April, German language teachers from lyceums #5 and #8 will go to Jena for an internship. In the field of culture, there is an agreement to organize online and offline events by creative teams from the twin cities. We also plan to organize joint competitions in various sports between athletes of our communities after the war. We do not forget about the medical sector. Thanks to the support of our German partners, our clinical multidisciplinary hospital received equipment. And now the guests from Jena have met the medical professionals who work with this equipment. It has been agreed that our medical institutions will continue to receive assistance from Germany. We started cooperation with Jena in 2022 and became sister cities in 2023. A lot has been done since then. And it is important that our cooperation is multifaceted
Recall
Recently, a delegation from the German city of Jena, headed by City Councillor Matthias Mitt, visited Brovary . The guests visited several educational institutions of the community, the Center for Rehabilitation of Children with Disabilities, where they had the opportunity to see a unique salt room, a veterans' hub, and watched how future champions are trained in one of the three largest swimming pools in Ukraine.
As part of cooperation with the German cities of Jena and Erlangen, as well as the Lan Dill district, Brovary received three ambulances, four fire trucks, three units of public transport, one school bus, generators, and various equipment for community schools and the modular town where the IDPs live.
