Tbilisi gathers for a large-scale "European March" against the law on foreign agents

A large-scale pro-European protest demanding the withdrawal of the law on foreign agents will be held today in Tbilisi, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

The rally is timed to coincide with Europe Day. It promises to be the largest protest in Georgia in the last month.

After 6 p.m., participants will start gathering at several locations:

Republic Square;

Marjanishvili Square;

300 Aragvintsev metro station

Expo Georgia, Tsereteli Avenue - Parents' March;

Tbilisi Classical Gymnasium - "March of Teachers";

Rustaveli metro station - a meeting of citizens with disabilities "In defense of the dignity of people with disabilities".

At 19:00, the protesters at all locations will head towards Europe Square.

Despite large-scale protests and Western criticism, on May 1, the Georgian parliament passed the controversial draft law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" in the second reading.

According to the initiative, all NGOs and media outlets with more than 20% of their income coming from abroad will be declared organizations that "pursue the interests of a foreign power." They will be required to register in a special register. Otherwise, they will face heavy fines. A similar law was passed in Russia in 2012. It was a preparation for repressions against Kremlin critics.

The EU and the US warn that the price of passing this bill for Georgia, which aspires to join the European Union and NATO, could be very high. Brussels and Washington are warning of sanctions against government officials responsible for undermining democracy in Georgia.

The ruling Georgian Dream party claims that the bill serves only the purpose of transparency. They do not intend to withdraw the initiative. On May 13, the parliament's legal committee will begin discussing the bill in the third reading.

However, the government's rhetoric has changed slightly in recent days. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze did not rule out that the government, with the assistance of international partners, could amend the bill after President Salome Zurabishvili vetoes it.