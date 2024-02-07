ukenru
Taylor Swift threatens to sue the student who followed the American star's plane

Taylor Swift threatens to sue the student who followed the American star's plane

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23272 views

Taylor Swift threatens legal action against a student who tracked the flights of her private jet on social media.

Jack Sweeney, a 21-year-old student at the University of Florida who runs social media accounts where he relays takeoffs and landings of celebrity airplanes and helicopters, received a letter from Taylor Swift's lawyers demanding that he stop his activities. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News and The Washington Post.

Details

Social media surveillance of the singer and Grammy Award winner's private jet is causing Taylor Swift "emotional and physical suffering". This is stated by her lawyers in a letter sent to Jack Sweeney, a student from Florida.

Elon Musk supported the singer on the X network.

Sweeney is a terrible person, Taylor Swift is right to be worried

 ," he wrote.

Interestingly, Sweeney was also involved in a high-profile dispute with Elon Musk in November 2022 over the tracking of the X and Tesla owner's private jet.

Jack Sweeney replied to Musk: "Let's remember that you offered me $5,000 to stop following your plane. And you threatened to sue me. And here we are, a year later.

Suffered from cancer: legendary country music singer Toby Keith dies in the US06.02.24, 15:33 • 24945 views

In a comment to The Washington Post, the Florida student said that through his own social media, he  has the right to share this information. Sweeney says he does not mention those on board the plane. In each of his posts about the flight, Jack also reports how much fuel was used during the flight, the cost of this fuel and the estimated emissions into the atmosphere.

It is worth noting that Taylor Swift has faced criticism over the carbon footprint of her use of private jets, although her representatives have previously stated that she uses compensation through the purchase of carbon credits.

Taylor has purchased more than twice as many carbon credits as needed to offset all of her travels on the tour

-  writes News Sky, citing the singer's representative.

Recall

Taylor Swift's album "Midnights" became the album of the yearand Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy for the song "Flowers", which won the Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammy Awards.

The winners of the Shevchenko Prize 2024 have been determined06.02.24, 21:18 • 27380 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureUNN Lite
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
elon-muskElon Musk
floridaFlorida

