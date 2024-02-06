Suffered from cancer: legendary country music singer Toby Keith dies in the US

Legendary country music performer Toby Keith has died in the United States at the age of 62. The singer had been suffering from stomach cancer since last summer. This is stated on the singer's page on the social network X, UNN reports.

"Toby Keith died peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family. He fought his battle (with the disease - ed.) with grace and courage. Please respect his family's privacy at this time," the statement reads.

Toby Keith was born on July 8, 1961 in Clinton, Oklahoma. He was one of the most popular country music artists in 2000-2010. He has recorded more than 20 albums.

In June last year, Keith announced that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer, and he called the fight "exhausting.

