Suffered from cancer: legendary country music singer Toby Keith dies in the US

Suffered from cancer: legendary country music singer Toby Keith dies in the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24948 views

Toby Keith, the legendary American country singer known for his hits of the 2000s, has died at the age of 62 after a battle with stomach cancer that lasted since last summer.

Legendary country music performer Toby Keith has died in the United States at the age of 62. The singer had been suffering from stomach cancer since last summer. This is stated on the singer's page on the social network X, UNN reports.

"Toby Keith died peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family. He fought his battle (with the disease - ed.) with grace and courage. Please respect his family's privacy at this time," the statement reads.

For reference

Toby Keith was born on July 8, 1961 in Clinton, Oklahoma. He was one of the most popular country music artists in 2000-2010. He has recorded more than 20 albums.

In June last year, Keith announced that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer, and he called the fight "exhausting.

Recall

82-year-old Namibian President Hage Gottfried Heingob died on February 4 at the age of 82. At the time of his death, he was in the hospital surrounded by his wife and children.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

CultureHealth
united-statesUnited States

