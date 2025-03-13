Tax authorities are taking measures to bring the fuel market out of the shadows - Kravchenko

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17576 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108801 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169925 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107038 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343519 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173718 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144990 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196151 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124891 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108164 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Tax authorities are taking measures to bring the fuel market out of the shadows - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14479 views

Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized the need to bring the fuel market out of the shadows. In the first two months of 2025, 59 licenses were cancelled and UAH 11 million in sanctions were imposed.

Tax authorities are taking measures to bring the fuel market out of the shadows - Kravchenko

The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, discussed the importance of fighting the illegal fuel market during a meeting with representatives of the Naftogaz Association of Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to the official page of the Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko.

Details 

Illegal gas stations, underground production, manipulation of checks and sales for "cash" are not only a problem for the state. Legal market players who work transparently also suffer from this. After all, it is about fair competition and equal conditions for all

- the message says.

According to Kravchenko, during the meeting with representatives of the Naftogaz Association of Ukraine, a range of issues necessary for the de-shadowing of the fuel market were discussed.

My position is principled: all market participants must operate within the law – without schemes and tax evasion. This applies to everyone – regardless of the scale of the business

- writes the head of the State Tax Service. 

It is reported that the tax service, together with law enforcement officers, is taking measures to combat the illegal production of fuel, in particular at mini-refineries. According to the information, 690 inspections were carried out in the first two months of 2025, as a result of which 59 licenses were cancelled, and the amount of financial sanctions amounted to UAH 11 million.

Working on a mechanism to simplify the registration of tax invoices: Ruslan Kravchenko spoke about the results of a scheduled meeting with business associations12.03.25, 11:25 • 15593 views

We are systematically processing information about illegal retail outlets for fuel as well

- Kravchenko notes. 

According to the head of the State Tax Service, large networks also often raise the issue of underpricing of fuel sales by small market participants. However, as he emphasizes, their costs – for logistics, personnel, infrastructure – are significantly lower, which allows them to offer lower prices.

In addition, tax authorities pay close attention to off-book settlements, including non-conducting transactions through registrars of settlement operations (RRO), non-issuance of fiscal receipts, and violations in the accounting of inventories.

As Ruslan Kravchenko noted, the fuel market should operate transparently, and tax authorities are acting decisively to bring it out of the shadows.

"Poland is our reliable partner": Ruslan Kravchenko announced new opportunities for Polish businesses in Ukraine10.03.25, 15:59 • 14648 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

