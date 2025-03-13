Tax authorities are taking measures to bring the fuel market out of the shadows - Kravchenko
Kyiv • UNN
Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized the need to bring the fuel market out of the shadows. In the first two months of 2025, 59 licenses were cancelled and UAH 11 million in sanctions were imposed.
The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, discussed the importance of fighting the illegal fuel market during a meeting with representatives of the Naftogaz Association of Ukraine.
Details
Illegal gas stations, underground production, manipulation of checks and sales for "cash" are not only a problem for the state. Legal market players who work transparently also suffer from this. After all, it is about fair competition and equal conditions for all
According to Kravchenko, during the meeting with representatives of the Naftogaz Association of Ukraine, a range of issues necessary for the de-shadowing of the fuel market were discussed.
My position is principled: all market participants must operate within the law – without schemes and tax evasion. This applies to everyone – regardless of the scale of the business
It is reported that the tax service, together with law enforcement officers, is taking measures to combat the illegal production of fuel, in particular at mini-refineries. According to the information, 690 inspections were carried out in the first two months of 2025, as a result of which 59 licenses were cancelled, and the amount of financial sanctions amounted to UAH 11 million.
We are systematically processing information about illegal retail outlets for fuel as well
According to the head of the State Tax Service, large networks also often raise the issue of underpricing of fuel sales by small market participants. However, as he emphasizes, their costs – for logistics, personnel, infrastructure – are significantly lower, which allows them to offer lower prices.
In addition, tax authorities pay close attention to off-book settlements, including non-conducting transactions through registrars of settlement operations (RRO), non-issuance of fiscal receipts, and violations in the accounting of inventories.
As Ruslan Kravchenko noted, the fuel market should operate transparently, and tax authorities are acting decisively to bring it out of the shadows.
