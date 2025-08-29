$41.320.08
August 28, 03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
August 28, 11:21 AM
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
August 28, 07:27 AM
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
August 27, 04:10 PM
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 03:40 PM
Tanks, over six dozen artillery systems, and 850 soldiers: General Staff reveals Russian losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Over the past day, August 29, the Russian occupation army lost 850 servicemen and 4 tanks. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.08.25 amount to over 1 million personnel and 11,143 tanks.

Tanks, over six dozen artillery systems, and 850 soldiers: General Staff reveals Russian losses for the day

Over the past day, August 29, the Russian occupation army lost 850 servicemen in the war in Ukraine. The Defense Forces destroyed 4 enemy tanks and dozens of other equipment and weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.08.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel – about 1080480 (+850) people
    • tanks – 11143 (+4) units
      • armored combat vehicles – 23191 (+6) units
        • artillery systems – 32125 (+61) units
          • MLRS – 1476 (+2) units
            • air defense systems – 1213 (+1) units
              • aircraft – 422 (+0) units
                • helicopters – 340 (+0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level – 54375 (+414)
                    • cruise missiles – 3626 (+28)
                      • ships / boats – 28 (+0)
                        • submarines – 1 (+0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 60116 (+109)
                            • special equipment – 3952 (+0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of the day, August 28, 137 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the hottest situation was observed in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions, which the Russians attacked 68 times in total.

                              The SBU hit 17 Russian air defense, electronic warfare, and radar systems worth over $250 million in four days. This deprives the enemy of the ability to detect targets and counter Ukrainian drones.

                              Over 178,000 war crimes committed by Russian troops have already been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This was stated by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

                              Vita Zelenetska

