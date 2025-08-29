Tanks, over six dozen artillery systems, and 850 soldiers: General Staff reveals Russian losses for the day

Over the past day, August 29, the Russian occupation army lost 850 servicemen in the war in Ukraine. The Defense Forces destroyed 4 enemy tanks and dozens of other equipment and weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.08.25 are estimated to be:

personnel – about 1080480 (+850) people

tanks – 11143 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles – 23191 (+6) units

artillery systems – 32125 (+61) units

MLRS – 1476 (+2) units

air defense systems – 1213 (+1) units

aircraft – 422 (+0) units

helicopters – 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 54375 (+414)

cruise missiles – 3626 (+28)

ships / boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 60116 (+109)

special equipment – 3952 (+0)

Data is being updated.

Since the beginning of the day, August 28, 137 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the hottest situation was observed in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions, which the Russians attacked 68 times in total.

The SBU hit 17 Russian air defense, electronic warfare, and radar systems worth over $250 million in four days. This deprives the enemy of the ability to detect targets and counter Ukrainian drones.

Over 178,000 war crimes committed by Russian troops have already been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This was stated by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demands