Ukrainian delegation is already returning from Geneva - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The parties discussed the negotiation process in Geneva regarding the cessation of the war with Russia, as well as other issues, reports UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram.

Details

Zelenskyy told the Norwegian Prime Minister about the first results of the advisors' work in Geneva. Currently, the Ukrainian delegation is returning home, and Zelenskyy is awaiting a full report this evening on the progress of the negotiations in Geneva and the key accents of the partners.

Based on the reports, we will decide on further steps and timing. We will continue to coordinate with Europe and other partners in the world - stated the President of Ukraine.

He thanked Norway and other partners of Ukraine for their support.

Recall

The US and Ukraine continued negotiations in Switzerland on a peace plan, agreeing on changes to Donald Trump's proposal. Washington expects proposals from Kyiv in the coming days.