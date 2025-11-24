Ukrainian delegation is already returning from Geneva - Zelenskyy

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 1136 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 5742 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 6884 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 7118 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 6994 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 6242 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 9108 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 10849 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
09:58 AM • 10341 views
Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
08:41 AM • 8872 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.2m/s
68%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G8November 24, 05:08 AM • 33224 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 20830 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 16934 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns details08:21 AM • 13599 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"10:50 AM • 13082 views
Publications
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 1270 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 5912 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 34844 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 60729 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 138209 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 17258 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 21154 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 39343 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 49875 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 51553 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Marder (infantry fighting vehicle)
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post

Ukrainian delegation is already returning from Geneva - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

President Zelenskyy held a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Støre, discussing the negotiation process in Geneva regarding the cessation of the war with Russia. The Ukrainian delegation is returning home, and Zelenskyy is awaiting a full report on the progress of the negotiations.

Ukrainian delegation is already returning from Geneva - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The parties discussed the negotiation process in Geneva regarding the cessation of the war with Russia, as well as other issues, reports UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram.

Details

Zelenskyy told the Norwegian Prime Minister about the first results of the advisors' work in Geneva. Currently, the Ukrainian delegation is returning home, and Zelenskyy is awaiting a full report this evening on the progress of the negotiations in Geneva and the key accents of the partners.

Based on the reports, we will decide on further steps and timing. We will continue to coordinate with Europe and other partners in the world

- stated the President of Ukraine.

He thanked Norway and other partners of Ukraine for their support.

Recall

The US and Ukraine continued negotiations in Switzerland on a peace plan, agreeing on changes to Donald Trump's proposal. Washington expects proposals from Kyiv in the coming days.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Switzerland
Donald Trump
Norway
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine