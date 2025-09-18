$41.190.02
05:45 PM • 3060 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 14381 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 24628 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 34843 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 22615 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 19772 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 30285 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15852 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 49046 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 44707 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
Menu
Tags
Authors
Tail section of Russian "Gerbera" drone found on Latvian coast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The tail section of a Russian "Gerbera" drone has been found in western Latvia. Experts have confirmed that the object is not explosive.

Tail section of Russian "Gerbera" drone found on Latvian coast

In western Latvia, a fragment of a Russian Gerbera-type drone was found on the coast. After a preliminary examination, experts confirmed that it was the tail section of the drone, said Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds, as reported by UNN.

We can confirm that the drone debris washed ashore today is the tail section of a Russian Gerbera decoy drone. NBU specialists on site confirmed that the object is not explosive 

- the post says.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the invasion of Russian drones into Poland and Romania indicates an escalation of the war and the need to end it. He noted that ending hostilities requires the consent of both sides, which Russia does not provide.

Alona Utkina

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Marco Rubio
Latvia
Romania
Ukraine
Poland