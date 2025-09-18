Tail section of Russian "Gerbera" drone found on Latvian coast

In western Latvia, a fragment of a Russian Gerbera-type drone was found on the coast. After a preliminary examination, experts confirmed that it was the tail section of the drone, said Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds, as reported by UNN.

We can confirm that the drone debris washed ashore today is the tail section of a Russian Gerbera decoy drone. NBU specialists on site confirmed that the object is not explosive - the post says.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the invasion of Russian drones into Poland and Romania indicates an escalation of the war and the need to end it. He noted that ending hostilities requires the consent of both sides, which Russia does not provide.