Taigan Reservoir is almost completely dry in occupied Crimea

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115508 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118054 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192347 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150332 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151034 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142116 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195248 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112350 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184372 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104988 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 50135 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 76811 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 73060 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 47378 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 54006 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192344 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195246 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184370 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211322 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199654 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148440 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147806 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151998 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143000 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159479 views
Taigan Reservoir is almost completely dry in occupied Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30905 views

The Taigan Reservoir in Crimea is critically shallow and its bottom is overgrown with weeds. A local historian warns of problems with water supply in the Southeast region in the summer of 2025 due to a lack of water.

The Taigan reservoir in occupied Crimea has almost completely dried up. This is reported by Krym.Realii, according to UNN .

Details

The photo shows that the dried-up bottom of the reservoir is overgrown with thorny weeds, which even cattle avoid.

In addition, the bottom has already been covered by the cars of fishermen catching the last fish in the reservoir.

One of the local historians told the publication that the Bilohirsk reservoir is also practically without any useful water now, and given the forecast of drought next year, there is a high probability that the reservoir will not be able to reach the required water level by May 2025.

Without the reserves of the Taigan reservoir, it will be a big problem to ensure water supply to the Southeast region next summer

- He added.

Recall

In the occupied Crimea, two large rivers - Biyuk-Karasu and Tanasu, which flow in Bilohirsk - have practically dried up at once

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

