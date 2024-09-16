Taigan Reservoir is almost completely dry in occupied Crimea

The Taigan reservoir in occupied Crimea has almost completely dried up. This is reported by Krym.Realii, according to UNN .

Details

The photo shows that the dried-up bottom of the reservoir is overgrown with thorny weeds, which even cattle avoid.

In addition, the bottom has already been covered by the cars of fishermen catching the last fish in the reservoir.

One of the local historians told the publication that the Bilohirsk reservoir is also practically without any useful water now, and given the forecast of drought next year, there is a high probability that the reservoir will not be able to reach the required water level by May 2025.

Without the reserves of the Taigan reservoir, it will be a big problem to ensure water supply to the Southeast region next summer - He added.

Recall

In the occupied Crimea, two large rivers - Biyuk-Karasu and Tanasu, which flow in Bilohirsk - have practically dried up at once .