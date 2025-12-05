System failure left 90% of consumers in Chernihiv region without electricity - oblenergo
Kyiv • UNN
In Chernihiv region at 14:12, due to a system failure in the network, 90% of subscribers were de-energized. Power engineers are working to restore electricity supply.
At 2:12 PM, due to a system failure in the network, 90% of subscribers in the region were de-energized.
People were urged to "remain calm and patient." "Energy workers are on the job," the regional power company stated.
Recall
Six regions in Ukraine were switched to emergency power outages in the morning.