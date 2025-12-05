$42.180.02
System failure left 90% of consumers in Chernihiv region without electricity - oblenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

In Chernihiv region at 14:12, due to a system failure in the network, 90% of subscribers were de-energized. Power engineers are working to restore electricity supply.

System failure left 90% of consumers in Chernihiv region without electricity - oblenergo

In Chernihiv region, 90% of subscribers were left without electricity due to a system failure, reported JSC "Chernihivoblenergo" on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At 2:12 PM, due to a system failure in the network, 90% of subscribers in the region were de-energized.

- reported Chernihivoblenergo.

People were urged to "remain calm and patient." "Energy workers are on the job," the regional power company stated.

Recall

Six regions in Ukraine were switched to emergency power outages in the morning.

Julia Shramko

