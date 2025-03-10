Syrskyi revealed the criteria for appointing new commanders of army corps
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the priority for young officers with combat experience in the appointment of corps commanders. The formation of corps management and the reorganization of the army were discussed at the meeting.
In the appointment of army corps commanders, priority has been given to young, promising officers who already have sufficient combat experience and have distinguished themselves through effective actions at the head of brigades. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on Monday on social media, as reported by UNN.
He made this statement following a working meeting on the formation of army corps. There, the Commander-in-Chief listened to the corps commanders regarding the procedure for implementing priority measures for the formation of corps management.
He also listened to problematic issues and gave the necessary orders for their urgent resolution.
"I have defined further tasks in the process of reorganization. To withstand and win, the Ukrainian army is becoming more modern, more effective, and stronger. We continue to work according to the planned schedule," - stated Syrskyi.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, who was appointed to this position exactly a year ago, named 8 priorities in the military.
It was stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are transitioning from temporary military command bodies - operational-tactical groupings and tactical groups to a permanent corps system.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated in February that a corresponding plan for transitioning to a new organizational structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the creation of corps had been approved.