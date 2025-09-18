$41.190.02
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 21693 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 31048 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 20641 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 18886 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 28691 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15654 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 47723 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 44273 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33549 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Syrskyi: over 1,300 combat engagements took place at the front during the week, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported over 1,300 combat engagements over the past week, almost a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the year, the Defense Forces have neutralized over 307,000 occupiers.

Syrskyi: over 1,300 combat engagements took place at the front during the week, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Over the past week, more than 1,300 combat engagements took place on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported on Telegram by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

Almost a third of these battles took place in the Pokrovsk direction.

The defense forces inflict serious losses on the enemy in manpower: since the beginning of the year, more than 307,000 occupiers have been neutralized

- Syrskyi stated.

He thanked the defenders of Ukraine for their professional combat work.

Warning, video 18+!!!

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of September 18, 100 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi