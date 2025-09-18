Syrskyi: over 1,300 combat engagements took place at the front during the week, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Over the past week, more than 1,300 combat engagements took place on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported on Telegram by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

Almost a third of these battles took place in the Pokrovsk direction.

The defense forces inflict serious losses on the enemy in manpower: since the beginning of the year, more than 307,000 occupiers have been neutralized - Syrskyi stated.

He thanked the defenders of Ukraine for their professional combat work.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of September 18, 100 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions.