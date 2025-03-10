Syrskyi denied the threat of encirclement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and spoke about Russian losses in Kursk
Kyiv • UNN
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrskyi, reported that the situation at the border with the Kursk region is under control. The enemy, reinforced by North Korean infantry, is suffering significant losses in personnel and equipment.
A number of settlements along the border, the names of which appear in the reports of Russian propagandists, practically do not exist. They have been destroyed by the firepower of the aggressor, who suffers significant losses despite the involvement of a large number of troops, reinforced by North Korean infantry.
Reports UNN citing the press service of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
I am working in the operational zone of the "Kursk" military grouping. The situation on the border of the Sumy region with the Kursk region of the Russian Federation is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. There is no threat of encirclement of our units in the Kursk region.
According to the Commander-in-Chief General Syrsky, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking timely measures to maneuver to advantageous defensive positions.
At the site, I made a decision to reinforce our grouping with the necessary forces and means, including electronic warfare and unmanned components.
He also noted that the Russian Armed Forces are suffering losses.
Despite the involvement of a significant number of Russian troops in offensive actions, reinforced by North Korean infantry, the enemy is suffering significant losses in personnel and equipment. Only in the area of Plekhovoye, over four days of fighting, the enemy lost practically a battalion of infantry.
He explained that a number of settlements along the border, the names of which appear in the reports of Russian propagandists, no longer practically exist - they have been destroyed by the firepower of the aggressor.
Individual sabotage and reconnaissance groups and small infantry units of the enemy attempting to penetrate into the territory of Ukraine are being destroyed by the firepower of our troops thanks to the pre-established defense system.
