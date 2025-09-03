$41.360.01
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
10:05 AM • 8470 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 13095 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
07:25 AM • 14361 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 19072 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526
06:16 AM • 28853 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 27714 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
September 2, 11:50 AM • 82849 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
September 2, 11:02 AM • 105138 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests Suspect
September 2, 10:24 AM • 148696 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
11:49 AM • 1850 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:16 AM • 28848 views
Syrskyi and French Chief of Staff discussed the situation at the front and key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a phone conversation with the Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, Fabien Mandon. The parties discussed the situation at the front and the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrskyi and French Chief of Staff discussed the situation at the front and key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, discussed the current situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Chief of the General Staff of the French Republic, General Fabien Mandon. Syrskyi announced this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

During the phone conversation, the Commander-in-Chief congratulated Mandon on his appointment and on being awarded Ukraine's state award - the Order "For Merit" of the 1st degree. Syrskyi wished his interlocutor success in his position as head of the French national armed forces.

He spoke about the current situation in the combat zones. The parties also discussed the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

I thanked France for its significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's security, as well as for its efforts regarding economic sanctions against the aggressor. The clear position of the President of France is an example of consistent and unwavering support for Ukraine in its struggle for independence

- Syrskyi emphasized.

The Commander-in-Chief also thanked the French people for their support and cooperation in the interests of Ukraine's defense and the protection of democracy in Europe and the world.

"France remains one of our leading allies, actively participating in the development of effective security guarantees for Ukraine," Syrskyi emphasized.

In some training centers, 100% of military personnel already live in underground shelters - Syrskyi03.09.25, 14:03 • 1000 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Armed Forces of Ukraine
France
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine