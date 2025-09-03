Syrskyi and French Chief of Staff discussed the situation at the front and key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, discussed the current situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Chief of the General Staff of the French Republic, General Fabien Mandon. Syrskyi announced this on Facebook, writes UNN.

During the phone conversation, the Commander-in-Chief congratulated Mandon on his appointment and on being awarded Ukraine's state award - the Order "For Merit" of the 1st degree. Syrskyi wished his interlocutor success in his position as head of the French national armed forces.

He spoke about the current situation in the combat zones. The parties also discussed the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

I thanked France for its significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's security, as well as for its efforts regarding economic sanctions against the aggressor. The clear position of the President of France is an example of consistent and unwavering support for Ukraine in its struggle for independence - Syrskyi emphasized.

The Commander-in-Chief also thanked the French people for their support and cooperation in the interests of Ukraine's defense and the protection of democracy in Europe and the world.

"France remains one of our leading allies, actively participating in the development of effective security guarantees for Ukraine," Syrskyi emphasized.

