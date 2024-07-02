Syrsky had a conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown. Syrskyi announced this in his telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

The parties discussed the situation on the front line and the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army for weapons, military equipment and ammunition.

I also congratulated General Brown on the upcoming U.S. Independence Day and thanked him for his constant military support, which helps us fight the enemy for our freedom and independence. wrote Oleksandr Syrsky

