Syrsky named the main problematic issues in the combat areas

At present, the main problem for commanders of any level is manning units and subunits with motivated, well-trained military personnel. There is also a problem in providing modern electronic warfare and air defense equipment capable of effectively combating Russian UAVs. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports .

The purpose of my work, as before, is to study the situation directly in the combat areas, promptly resolve problematic issues without bureaucratic procedures, study the combat experience of our troops and implement it in the training of servicemen and units, as well as provide effective assistance to commanders in planning and conducting combat operations. At present, the main problematic issue for commanders of any level is manning units and subunits with motivated, well-trained servicemen - Syrsky wrote on Facebook.

According to him, another problematic issue is the provision of modern electronic warfare and military air defense systems capable of effectively combating enemy UAVs.

At the same time, we have an advantage in the number and quality of combat copters, especially bombers and FPV drones, and the skill of the operators who use them. This is the key to our success and saving the lives of our soldiers - Syrsky said.

According to him, upon arrival, they started implementing proposals to improve the tactical medicine system and integrate it into the Medical Forces vertical, which will give us certain advantages in the efficiency and quality of medical care.

Another important area of change is the adaptation of the basic training program for military personnel on how to act in conditions of complete dominance of drones on the battlefield. Another meeting with the commanders of UAV units is also planned to exchange experience in the use and further development of this promising type of weapon - Syrsky noted.

Addendum

Syrsky reported that he had been working on the Eastern Front for a week.

Syrskyi visits National Police assault brigade "Luty" in Donetsk region

Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC's decision to create the Unmanned Systems Forces within the Armed Forces.