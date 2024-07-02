Syrsky named the main problematic issues in the combat areas

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 65651 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 73801 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 94964 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 175169 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220975 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136307 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364469 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180735 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149095 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197646 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 65699 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 60507 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 73835 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 75563 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 94992 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5110 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8860 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13885 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35156 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36926 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Syrsky named the main problematic issues in the combat areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20032 views

The main problematic issue for commanders is manning units with motivated, well-trained soldiers and providing them with modern electronic warfare and air defense equipment capable of effectively countering Russian UAVs.

Syrsky named the main problematic issues in the combat areas

At present, the main problem for commanders of any level is manning units and subunits with motivated, well-trained military personnel. There is also a problem in providing modern electronic warfare and air defense equipment capable of effectively combating Russian UAVs. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports .

The purpose of my work, as before, is to study the situation directly in the combat areas, promptly resolve problematic issues without bureaucratic procedures, study the combat experience of our troops and implement it in the training of servicemen and units, as well as provide effective assistance to commanders in planning and conducting combat operations. At present, the main problematic issue for commanders of any level is manning units and subunits with motivated, well-trained servicemen

- Syrsky wrote on Facebook.

According to him, another problematic issue is the provision of modern electronic warfare and military air defense systems capable of effectively combating enemy UAVs.

At the same time, we have an advantage in the number and quality of combat copters, especially bombers and FPV drones, and the skill of the operators who use them. This is the key to our success and saving the lives of our soldiers

- Syrsky said.

According to him, upon arrival, they started implementing proposals to improve the tactical medicine system and integrate it into the Medical Forces vertical, which will give us certain advantages in the efficiency and quality of medical care.

Another important area of change is the adaptation of the basic training program for military personnel on how to act in conditions of complete dominance of drones on the battlefield. Another meeting with the commanders of UAV units is also planned to exchange experience in the use and further development of this promising type of weapon

- Syrsky noted.

Addendum

Syrsky reported that he had been working on the Eastern Front for a week.

Syrskyi visits National Police assault brigade "Luty" in Donetsk region02.07.24, 13:31 • 20198 views

Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC's decision to create the Unmanned Systems Forces within the Armed Forces.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Facebook
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40