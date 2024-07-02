Syrskyi visits National Police assault brigade "Luty" in Donetsk region

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 65888 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 74054 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95181 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 175289 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 221089 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136375 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364512 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180743 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149099 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197646 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 65974 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 60782 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 74133 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 75817 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95252 views
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5208 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8948 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13923 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35192 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36960 views
Syrskyi visits National Police assault brigade "Luty" in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20198 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the National Police assault brigade "Lyuty" in Donetsk region, where he presented state and departmental awards to the soldiers for their courage and dedication.

Syrskyi visits National Police assault brigade "Luty" in Donetsk region

During his working visit to Donetsk region, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the National Police assault brigade "Lyuty" . This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine. 

Details

During the visit, Brigade Commander Oleksandr Netrebko reported on the success of the "Rage" fighters and the enemy's actions in certain areas of the front.

In addition, Deputy Brigade Commander Maksym Kazban reported on the operational situation in the unit's areas of responsibility.  

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Brigadier General also presented state and departmental awards to the soldiers of "Lyuty".

"Your courage and selflessness are an example to follow. Thank you for your service. Together to victory

- Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi addressed the soldiers

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the highest value for Ukraine is the lives of its soldiers, so the Defense Forces are creating a universal system for each unit with the key priority of saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

Syrsky: the nature of the Russian army's actions has not changed significantly, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on the Pokrovske direction17.06.24, 11:59 • 27135 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Donetsk
