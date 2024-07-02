Syrskyi visits National Police assault brigade "Luty" in Donetsk region

During his working visit to Donetsk region, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the National Police assault brigade "Lyuty" . This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

During the visit, Brigade Commander Oleksandr Netrebko reported on the success of the "Rage" fighters and the enemy's actions in certain areas of the front.

In addition, Deputy Brigade Commander Maksym Kazban reported on the operational situation in the unit's areas of responsibility.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Brigadier General also presented state and departmental awards to the soldiers of "Lyuty".

"Your courage and selflessness are an example to follow. Thank you for your service. Together to victory - Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi addressed the soldiers

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the highest value for Ukraine is the lives of its soldiers, so the Defense Forces are creating a universal system for each unit with the key priority of saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

