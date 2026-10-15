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Sylvester Stallone shocked fans with a confession about the consequences of filming action movies without stunt doubles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Sylvester Stallone spoke about the consequences of performing stunts without stunt doubles. The actor underwent 9 surgeries on his back and 3 on his neck.

Sylvester Stallone shocked fans with a confession about the consequences of filming action movies without stunt doubles

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone, known for the films "Rocky" and "Rambo," spoke about serious health problems caused by performing dangerous stunts without doubles for many years. According to the star, he had to undergo 9 back surgeries. Page Six reports, writes UNN.

Details

The 80-year-old actor admitted that he now regrets the decision to perform difficult stunts himself on film sets. In his youth, he sought maximum realism in fight scenes, but over the years, the consequences of his injuries became apparent.

Hollywood star Billy Crystal revealed what he found among the ruins of his home after a massive fire15.10.26, 00:05 • 4064 views

Stallone even called himself an "idiot" because of this approach to his work. In addition to 9 back surgeries, he underwent 3 surgical procedures involving the fusion of vertebrae in the cervical spine.

The price of an action star's career

For decades, Stallone remained one of Hollywood's most famous action stars. His characters regularly took part in fights, shootouts, and dangerous chases.

Now the actor admits that his desire to perform stunts personally resulted in numerous surgeries and long-term health problems.

Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his career27.09.26, 00:05 • 29801 view

Stepan Haftko

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