Sybiha to travel to the US as part of Zelenskyy's delegation: new details of the visit revealed

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha will participate in the delegation of Ukraine led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the high-level segment of the anniversary 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York from September 21 to 26, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

According to the department, in addition to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech at the UN General Assembly general debates, the visit program includes a number of important events with the participation of the Head of State, including the Fifth Summit of the International Crimea Platform, a high-level meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, and a high-level UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Along with participating in the program of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha will hold a number of separate events, including a thematic discussion on energy resilience and green recovery in Ukraine, a meeting of the Group of Friends on holding Russia accountable for aggression against Ukraine, a speech at the ministerial meeting of the Group of Twenty, and open debates of the UN Security Council.

Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week

The diplomatic agency noted that an important component of the visit will be a series of bilateral and multilateral negotiations between the President of Ukraine and the Minister of Foreign Affairs with colleagues from various regions of the world — from Europe and North America to Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

The main goal of the visit is to consolidate international support for Ukraine amid the escalation of Russian terror, to promote global efforts to achieve a just peace based on the UN Charter, and to strengthen political and sanctions pressure on Russia to implement the principle of "peace through strength." - summarized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Zelenskyy wants to receive signals regarding security guarantees at meeting with Trump

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York. This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tikhyi, emphasizing the importance of the session for Ukraine as a founding country of the UN.