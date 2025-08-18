Sybiha called on allies to continue pressure on Russia after the strike on a residential building in Kharkiv

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv. He emphasized that Russia must be stopped through transatlantic unity and pressure, UNN writes with reference to Sybiha's X page.

Details

Despite all diplomatic and peaceful efforts, Russia continues to kill civilians. This is a residential building in Kharkiv. Tonight, Russia killed at least four people here, including a child, and wounded many others - Sybiha wrote.

The minister added that Russia must be stopped through transatlantic unity and pressure.

"Russia is a bloody war machine that Ukraine is restraining. And it must be stopped with transatlantic unity and pressure," the Foreign Minister's statement says.

Sybiha also emphasized that Moscow must stop the killings to advance diplomacy.

Addition

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, on August 18, around 5:00 AM, five enemy drones hit an apartment building in the Industrial District of Kharkiv.

As a result of the attack, the building was partially destroyed - interfloor ceilings collapsed.

The death toll has already risen to five people. According to preliminary data, the enemy used "Geran-2" type UAVs for attacks on the city.

