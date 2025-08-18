EU Ambassador to Ukraine reacted to Russian attack on Kharkiv

The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, condemned the Russian drone attack on Kharkiv. This is reported by UNN with reference to Maternova's page on X.

Details

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova:

"Kharkiv witnessed the Russian version of 'no need for a ceasefire, let's conclude a peace agreement' - she emphasized in her post.

Recall

On the night of August 18, enemy UAVs attacked the Industrial district of Kharkiv, causing a fire in two entrances of a residential high-rise building. A hit on the building was recorded, and people may be under the rubble.