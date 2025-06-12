Sybiga: Ukraine and Germany agreed to increase pressure on Russia

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:35 PM • 12436 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:12 PM • 21953 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM • 16148 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 32570 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
12:52 PM • 32077 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
11:23 AM • 53154 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 56131 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 52786 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61372 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 88953 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+16°
5.1m/s
57%
749mm
Popular news
Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is knownJune 12, 08:59 AM • 82775 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on boardJune 12, 09:43 AM • 76092 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 61296 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 96893 views
Plane crash in India: nationalities of passengers on the plane have been revealedJune 12, 10:21 AM • 26905 views
Publications
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry04:35 PM • 12449 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling04:12 PM • 21983 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 32607 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMA02:37 PM • 26714 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 98321 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
United Kingdom
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 62410 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 94634 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 119733 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 122657 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 143886 views
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Il-78

Sybiga: Ukraine and Germany agreed to increase pressure on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

Andriy Sybiga and Johann Wadephul discussed joint actions to achieve peace and additional support for air defense.

Sybiga: Ukraine and Germany agreed to increase pressure on Russia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, met with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Sybiha and Wadephul agreed on further joint actions to increase pressure on Russia in order to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Also, during the meeting, the ministers discussed additional support for air defense to protect Ukrainian settlements and civilians.

Had a good meeting with my friend, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Rome to discuss further German support for Ukraine. I highly appreciate Germany's role as Europe's largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine. I look forward to welcoming Johann to Ukraine soon

– Sybiha said.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the agreement with Germany regarding additional investments in the production of drones and missiles to enhance long-range capabilities.

Also, UNN reported that Ukraine will receive 9 billion euros in aid from Germany, and Berlin will help Kyiv in financing long-range weapons.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Anti-aircraft warfare
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Rome
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Berlin
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9