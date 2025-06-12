Sybiga: Ukraine and Germany agreed to increase pressure on Russia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, met with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Sybiha and Wadephul agreed on further joint actions to increase pressure on Russia in order to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Also, during the meeting, the ministers discussed additional support for air defense to protect Ukrainian settlements and civilians.

Had a good meeting with my friend, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Rome to discuss further German support for Ukraine. I highly appreciate Germany's role as Europe's largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine. I look forward to welcoming Johann to Ukraine soon – Sybiha said.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the agreement with Germany regarding additional investments in the production of drones and missiles to enhance long-range capabilities.

Also, UNN reported that Ukraine will receive 9 billion euros in aid from Germany, and Berlin will help Kyiv in financing long-range weapons.