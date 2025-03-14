Sybiga: now is the time for diplomacy, but one that relies on a strong situation on the battlefield
Minister Sybiga stated that Ukraine supports the US initiative for a 30-day ceasefire, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy that relies on a strong position of the Armed Forces. He emphasized the inadmissibility of compromises regarding territorial integrity.
Now is the time for diplomacy, but it must rely on a strong situation on the battlefield, on the Ukrainian army. The US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire is a new opportunity that Kyiv has supported. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, during a joint briefing with his Portuguese counterpart, Paulo Rangel, on Friday, reports UNN correspondent.
"I believe in the strength of the Ukrainian people, I believe in the resilience of our people, I believe in the strength of the Ukrainian army. I am convinced that all these factors allow us to confidently talk about achieving a just and lasting peace for our country," Sybiha said.
He noted that Russian aggression is not only about Ukraine, it is a global interest.
Therefore, I am convinced that now is the time for diplomacy, but it must rely on a strong situation on the battlefield, on our army. Now is the time to involve the entire diplomatic toolkit as much as possible. We have all the opportunities for this, and there is a new opportunity for this - this includes the proposal of US President Trump to establish a truce. Ukraine supported this proposal, because Ukraine, like no other country in the world, wants to end this war this year and achieve a just peace
Sybiha reminded of Ukraine's "red lines".
"President Zelenskyy has repeatedly voiced what unacceptable things, red lines are, that is, nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe, no compromises at the expense of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Ukraine will never recognize the occupation of the territories temporarily seized by Russia," Sybiha said.
Ukraine has expressed its readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it.
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated that there are framework issues of agreements regarding the conditions of the ceasefire. Ukraine will control the situation.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for 30 days. However, according to him, there are certain "nuances" regarding this.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a ceasefire with Ukraine for 30 days were predictable, and he is preparing to refuse this proposal, but is afraid to tell US President Donald Trump about it.