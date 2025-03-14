Sybiga: now is the time for diplomacy, but one that relies on a strong situation on the battlefield

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sybiga: now is the time for diplomacy, but one that relies on a strong situation on the battlefield

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16181 views

Minister Sybiga stated that Ukraine supports the US initiative for a 30-day ceasefire, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy that relies on a strong position of the Armed Forces. He emphasized the inadmissibility of compromises regarding territorial integrity.

Sybiga: now is the time for diplomacy, but one that relies on a strong situation on the battlefield

Now is the time for diplomacy, but it must rely on a strong situation on the battlefield, on the Ukrainian army. The US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire is a new opportunity that Kyiv has supported. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, during a joint briefing with his Portuguese counterpart, Paulo Rangel, on Friday, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"I believe in the strength of the Ukrainian people, I believe in the resilience of our people, I believe in the strength of the Ukrainian army. I am convinced that all these factors allow us to confidently talk about achieving a just and lasting peace for our country," Sybiha said.

He noted that Russian aggression is not only about Ukraine, it is a global interest.

Therefore, I am convinced that now is the time for diplomacy, but it must rely on a strong situation on the battlefield, on our army. Now is the time to involve the entire diplomatic toolkit as much as possible. We have all the opportunities for this, and there is a new opportunity for this - this includes the proposal of US President Trump to establish a truce. Ukraine supported this proposal, because Ukraine, like no other country in the world, wants to end this war this year and achieve a just peace

- Sybiha said.

Sybiha reminded of Ukraine's "red lines".

"President Zelenskyy has repeatedly voiced what unacceptable things, red lines are, that is, nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe, no compromises at the expense of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Ukraine will never recognize the occupation of the territories temporarily seized by Russia," Sybiha said.

Ukraine has started forming a team to monitor a possible ceasefire: details from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Addition

Ukraine has expressed its readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated that there are framework issues of agreements regarding the conditions of the ceasefire. Ukraine will control the situation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for 30 days. However, according to him, there are certain "nuances" regarding this.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a ceasefire with Ukraine for 30 days were predictable, and he is preparing to refuse this proposal, but is afraid to tell US President Donald Trump about it.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
