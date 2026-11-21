A referendum on easing restrictions on the export of domestically manufactured weapons and military equipment will be held in Switzerland on November 29. The debate over changes to the legislation has intensified disputes over the country's neutrality, which have continued since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

At the end of last year, the Swiss Parliament amended the Military Materials Act. However, opponents of the amendments challenged the decision and secured the holding of a referendum.

According to the latest polls, 49% of voters support the changes. The lead of supporters does not exceed three percentage points, so the outcome of the vote remains uncertain.

The amendments provide for abolishing the requirement that purchasing countries obtain Switzerland's permission to transfer weapons purchased from it to third countries. The law will also establish a list of partner states that will be able to purchase Swiss weapons even during armed conflicts.

Opponents of the changes fear that, once the restrictions are lifted, Switzerland will lose control over the final destination of its weapons. In particular, they could end up in the hands of authoritarian regimes or terrorist groups.

Authoritarian regimes and dictators around the world will benefit from this, and Swiss weapons will be used in conflicts where they certainly would not want to see them used - said Fabian Molina, a member of parliament from the Social Democratic Party.

At the same time, the country's defense industry supports easing the rules. Industry representatives argue that the current restrictions harm businesses and prevent them from fully benefiting from the growth in defense spending in Europe.

The Swiss government also supports the new rules. It emphasizes that a strong defense industry integrated into global supply chains is necessary for national security.

The amendment will allow Swiss industry to remain part of complex supply chains involving the United States, which is currently impossible. Such integration is important for foreign policy and security reasons - the government said.

How this is connected to Ukraine

The issue of arms exports became particularly acute after the beginning of russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. Switzerland's current rules prohibit supplying weapons to countries involved in armed conflicts.

As a result, the country blocked the transfer of Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine. In particular, in 2023 Switzerland prohibited the state-owned company Ruag AG from selling Germany nearly 100 tanks, which Berlin planned to repair and transfer to Ukraine.

At the same time, even the adoption of the changes would not mean automatic permission to supply weapons to Ukraine. Switzerland maintains an embargo against russia, while the transfer of weapons to Kyiv, according to the authors of the article, would give Ukraine a military advantage, which contradicts the Swiss interpretation of neutrality.

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