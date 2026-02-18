Switzerland is ready to host a new round of talks on Ukraine

Switzerland has announced its readiness to host a new round of talks on Ukraine. This was reported by Russian TASS with reference to the Swiss Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.

After talks in Geneva, there is a principal agreement on the next meeting - MFA

The third round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Geneva on February 17-18, following two rounds in Abu Dhabi.

The Ukrainian side announced the completion of the talks in Geneva. The Russian side announced a new meeting "in the near future."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that progress had been made in the military part of the talks on monitoring the ceasefire. The political part of the talks remains difficult, and the parties agreed to continue the dialogue, Zelenskyy indicated.