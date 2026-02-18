After talks in Geneva, there is a principal agreement on the next meeting - MFA

Following the peace talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva, there is a fundamental agreement on the next meeting, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi to journalists, writes UNN.

You have already seen in the news that the negotiating group has already briefed the President of Ukraine on the results of these two-day meetings. (...) There is a fundamental agreement on the next meeting. But for obvious reasons, we will not disclose the details and dates yet. And I think there will be more details, of course, after the return of the group, which will provide a more detailed report to the President of Ukraine on the negotiations that took place there." - said Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi.

Addition

The third round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Geneva on February 17-18 after two rounds in Abu Dhabi.

The Ukrainian side announced the completion of negotiations in Geneva. The Russian side announced a new meeting "in the near future."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated progress in the military part of the negotiations on monitoring the ceasefire. The political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue, Zelenskyy indicated.