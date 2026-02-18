After talks in Geneva, there is a principal agreement on the next meeting - MFA

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 1970 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 8194 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 7890 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 13674 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 17076 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 14249 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 15663 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 24404 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 38780 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 38669 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3m/s
73%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kremlin's new "moral" vertical prepares Russians for a long war against Ukraine and the West - Foreign Intelligence ServiceFebruary 18, 04:03 AM • 9418 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in GenevaFebruary 18, 05:31 AM • 17297 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhotoFebruary 18, 06:29 AM • 20215 views
Businessman organized a million-hryvnia scheme to supply army with ballistic glasses that were shot through; he has been notified of suspicion - Prosecutor General07:39 AM • 7270 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media09:58 AM • 12639 views
Publications
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 118 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 1952 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 49275 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 64133 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 70833 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Viktor Liashko
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Odesa
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 878 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 3372 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 17451 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 30066 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 25352 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Guardian

After talks in Geneva, there is a principal agreement on the next meeting - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Following the peace talks in Geneva between Ukraine, the US, and the Russian Federation, there is a principal agreement on the next meeting. Details and dates are not yet disclosed, but the parties have agreed to continue the dialogue.

After talks in Geneva, there is a principal agreement on the next meeting - MFA

Following the peace talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva, there is a fundamental agreement on the next meeting, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi to journalists, writes UNN.

You have already seen in the news that the negotiating group has already briefed the President of Ukraine on the results of these two-day meetings. (...) There is a fundamental agreement on the next meeting. But for obvious reasons, we will not disclose the details and dates yet. And I think there will be more details, of course, after the return of the group, which will provide a more detailed report to the President of Ukraine on the negotiations that took place there."

- said Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi.

Addition

The third round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Geneva on February 17-18 after two rounds in Abu Dhabi.

The Ukrainian side announced the completion of negotiations in Geneva. The Russian side announced a new meeting "in the near future."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated progress in the military part of the negotiations on monitoring the ceasefire. The political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue, Zelenskyy indicated.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Abu Dhabi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine