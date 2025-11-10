Switzerland close to new customs agreement with US

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
06:35 PM • 4658 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
05:42 PM • 11474 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity
01:36 PM • 38902 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 47785 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 38147 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 49482 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 88176 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 42247 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 45945 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 39363 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the RadaNovember 10, 09:27 AM • 47022 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 60664 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigationNovember 10, 10:55 AM • 51753 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv01:27 PM • 17809 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 16482 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 17135 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto01:36 PM • 38928 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv01:27 PM • 18337 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 47808 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 88182 views
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhoto01:25 PM • 14887 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 61782 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 75175 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 122863 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 190565 views
Switzerland close to new customs agreement with US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2086 views

The US and Switzerland are close to reducing tariffs on exports to 15% instead of 39%. An agreement could be reached within the next two weeks.

Switzerland close to new customs agreement with US

Switzerland is close to concluding an improved agreement with the US on 15% tariffs, instead of the current 39%. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Switzerland is close to concluding a deal on a 15% tariff on exports to the US, which will be a relief for the country after a punitive 39% levy was imposed on it in August. The agreement could be concluded within the next two weeks

- the publication writes.

The publication's sources emphasized that nothing has been decided yet and negotiations could fall through, as happened during discussions between US and Swiss trade representatives in late July.

Previous negotiations ended with Switzerland receiving the highest tariff rate the US has imposed on any developed country. Since then, the country has been trying to secure better terms, and these efforts gained momentum last week when a group of Swiss billionaires and corporate executives met with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

The meeting was so successful that Trump subsequently instructed trade representative Jamieson Greer to intensify direct negotiations.

The conclusion of the agreement will be a successful outcome of several weeks of intensive diplomatic negotiations in Washington, conducted by Switzerland's chief trade diplomat Helene Budliger Artieda, as well as the result of a charming diplomatic campaign by Swiss corporations

- the publication adds.

Recall

US President Donald Trump will maintain a basic tariff rate of 10%, although it was expected that he might raise the minimum level to 15% or higher. However, such tariffs will not be for everyone.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
The Diplomat
Bloomberg L.P.
Switzerland
Donald Trump
United States