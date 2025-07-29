While the Black Sea turns into a cesspool, the occupiers mark beaches with "Swimming allowed" signs. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in Crimea, Russians continue to film the series "everything is fine", even when the sea stinks. Thus, according to the occupying "Rospotrebnadzor", only 4.5% of water samples allegedly do not meet the standards.

But the reality is different: fuel oil, feces, stomach disorders in children from camps, and lack of coastal cleaning. On the beaches - fortifications. In the sea - toxins. In the camps - brainwashing - reported by the CNR.

They call this part of the occupation, deception, and systematic destruction of Ukrainian land.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the tourist season has been disrupted due to the lack of tourists and personnel. Most boarding houses are closed or converted into barracks, and the only "tourist flow" consists of collaborators' families.

Occupants destroy Roman fort in Crimea for construction of shopping mall and cottages - CNS