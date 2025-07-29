"Swimming allowed": vacationers mark Crimean beaches as safe, despite terrible sea pollution - CNS

$41.780.01
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
05:00 AM
July 28, 05:54 PM
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of personnel decisions in ministries: who lost and who gained positions
July 28, 08:06 PM
Occupied Donetsk attacked by drones: city lost power
July 28, 09:09 PM
Russians took Ukrainian schoolchildren to St. Petersburg for a parade that was canceled
July 28, 11:21 PM
ISW: Putin will not make concessions in the war to avoid questioning the expediency of the military campaign in Ukraine
12:18 AM
Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damaged
01:17 AM
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods
July 28, 01:41 PM
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know
July 28, 12:53 PM
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:49 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernivtsi Oblast
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
July 28, 12:41 PM
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
July 27, 02:42 PM
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
July 26, 01:43 PM
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con
July 26, 12:13 PM
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resign
July 26, 11:00 AM
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
B61 nuclear bomb

"Swimming allowed": vacationers mark Crimean beaches as safe, despite terrible sea pollution - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

Russians in Crimea continue to claim the safety of seawater, although reality indicates pollution with fuel oil and feces. At the same time, only 4.5% of water samples, according to the occupation "Rospotrebnadzor", do not meet the standards.

While the Black Sea turns into a cesspool, the occupiers mark beaches with "Swimming allowed" signs. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in Crimea, Russians continue to film the series "everything is fine", even when the sea stinks. Thus, according to the occupying "Rospotrebnadzor", only 4.5% of water samples allegedly do not meet the standards.

But the reality is different: fuel oil, feces, stomach disorders in children from camps, and lack of coastal cleaning. On the beaches - fortifications. In the sea - toxins. In the camps - brainwashing

- reported by the CNR.

They call this part of the occupation, deception, and systematic destruction of Ukrainian land.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the tourist season has been disrupted due to the lack of tourists and personnel. Most boarding houses are closed or converted into barracks, and the only "tourist flow" consists of collaborators' families.

Occupants destroy Roman fort in Crimea for construction of shopping mall and cottages - CNS
01.07.25, 07:46

Society
Black Sea
Crimea
