Swedish Prime Minister: it's not just the USA that provides Ukraine with important intelligence data, but everything that worsens the situation is bad
Kyiv • UNN
The Swedish Prime Minister stated that it's not just the USA that provides Ukraine with important intelligence data, but also other countries. This happened after the USA suspended military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson commented on the limitations of US intelligence data for Ukraine, stating that not only the United States provides important intelligence data to Ukraine, but many other countries do as well, writes UNN referring to Dagens Nyheter.
We do not know for sure (what intelligence data) Ukraine can no longer receive from the US. And not only the US provides important intelligence data to Ukraine, but many others do as well. But anything that worsens Ukraine's situation is bad,
Context
On March 3, it became known about the decision of the Trump administration to suspend military aid to Ukraine. This happened after a dispute in the Oval Office during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Vice President Jay D. Vance.
Poland confirmed the information from the American side regarding the suspension of aid.
Initially, it was reported that the suspension did not affect the exchange of intelligence data. However, on March 5, the press began to write, citing sources, that this was also put on pause. Later, CIA Director John Ratcliffe indirectly confirmed the pause in assistance to Ukraine "on the intelligence front."
On March 4, before Trump's speech in Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published a long message on social media, praising the "strong leadership" of the US president, expressing gratitude for military assistance to Ukraine, and describing their dispute as "unfortunate."
He said he was ready to "sit at the negotiating table" with Trump and sign an agreement regarding minerals, as well as that he would support a ceasefire at sea and in the air.
US President Donald Trump stated during his speech in Congress on March 4 that he received an important letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which, among other things, indicated that Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table and sign an agreement on subsoil resources.