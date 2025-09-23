$41.380.13
Swedish Defense Minister calls on Europe to prepare for wartime conditions due to threat from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson called on Europe to change its approach to security and prepare for potential military threats due to the strengthening of Russian military power. He emphasized the need for coordination among all NATO member states.

Swedish Defense Minister calls on Europe to prepare for wartime conditions due to threat from Russia

Sweden's Minister of Defense, Pål Jonson, has called on Europe to change its approach to security and prepare for potential military threats due to Russia's growing military power. According to him, NATO countries must coordinate defense investments and strengthen their common defense potential, reports  UNN  with reference to  DW.

Details

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson in Berlin called on European countries to shift from a peacetime mindset to readiness for wartime conditions.

According to him, the threat from Russia requires increased preparation for a possible armed conflict.

We must rebuild our thinking and adapt to new security realities

— Jonson stated on September 23 before a meeting with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.

The minister emphasized that Russia is actively rearming, increasing the production of long-range weapons, and developing electronic warfare capabilities. At the same time, he expressed concern about disagreements among NATO allies and the "diversification of defense investments," which, in his opinion, could reduce the effectiveness of collective defense.

Copenhagen and Oslo airports resume operations after drone sightings23.09.25, 08:28 • 3082 views

Jonson called on Sweden and Germany to jointly strengthen their defense industry and security potential, as both countries face similar challenges due to Russia's war against Ukraine and the threat in the Baltic region. He also drew attention to the fact that fewer and fewer allies are willing to bear the financial burden of assisting Ukraine, emphasizing that the country today serves as a "shield and even a sword against Russian military expansion" for Europe.

Recall

Sweden does not rule out the use of military force against Russian aircraft in the event of an invasion of its airspace, Defense Minister Pål Jonson said.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced a plan to increase the defense budget by 2.4 billion euros (26.6 billion Swedish kronor) – the largest increase in defense spending since the Cold War.

Stepan Haftko

