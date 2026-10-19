Sweden will allocate more than €5 million to support Ukraine’s transport infrastructure

$44.860.0250.500.19
ukenru
03:28 PM • 4980 views
Where rain will fall in Ukraine and where fog will prevail — meteorologists give the forecast for October 20
03:09 PM • 8262 views
"We’re taking out double sheets" — Astafieva ironically responded to the hate over the Radio Dictation and supplemented the post with striking photosPhoto
02:30 PM • 8866 views
The US Department of War is delaying "lifesaving supplies" for Ukraine — Zelenskyy
01:58 PM • 8040 views
The EU will not lift any sanctions against the Russian Federation until Russia ends the war - European Commission
01:25 PM • 11268 views
28 substations and energy facilities hit after a new wave of Russian attacks — Zelenskyy
12:59 PM • 12125 views
In Donetsk region, a long curfew will be introduced on November 1 — how long will it last and will there be exceptions
12:22 PM • 13227 views
The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine calls on the president to veto the law on workplace safety due to the narrowing of workers’ rights
Exclusive
11:26 AM • 23302 views
The Domino Effect: How Strikes on Data Centers Paralyze Russian Businesses
10:57 AM • 15618 views
Rubio commented on a possible meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi and mentioned Ukraine
10:21 AM • 17055 views
The number of wounded in Irpin has risen to 17, including eight children Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
4.3m/s
80%
757mm
Popular news
Cindy Crawford and her family break their silence for the first time after the death of their sonOctober 19, 07:33 AM • 24074 views
Elina Svitolina announced her divorce from her husbandOctober 19, 08:08 AM • 16037 views
The expedition in the Pacific Ocean failed to find Amelia Earhart's plane — the search will continueVideoOctober 19, 08:59 AM • 21594 views
Arms manufacturers, miners and MPs oppose reducing the reservation quota: will the government listen?October 19, 10:00 AM • 25469 views
Exchange card, registration, a contract with a doctor: what maternity hospitals can actually require from a pregnant woman12:11 PM • 13768 views
Publications
Exchange card, registration, a contract with a doctor: what maternity hospitals can actually require from a pregnant woman12:11 PM • 13805 views
The Domino Effect: How Strikes on Data Centers Paralyze Russian Businesses
Exclusive
11:26 AM • 23306 views
Arms manufacturers, miners and MPs oppose reducing the reservation quota: will the government listen?October 19, 10:00 AM • 25512 views
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
Exclusive
October 18, 09:18 AM • 65659 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhotoOctober 18, 08:37 AM • 61573 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kherson Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Korean War, the return of the DMZ, and prices in Ukraine — what to expect from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4PhotoVideo04:10 PM • 4 views
In Germany, an amulet bearing a prayer to Jesus was found that could change perceptions of early Christianity03:19 PM • 2428 views
"We’re taking out double sheets" — Astafieva ironically responded to the hate over the Radio Dictation and supplemented the post with striking photosPhoto03:09 PM • 8276 views
Musk promises to give a stake in his SpaceX company "to every child in America" — what the promise is worth12:50 PM • 7982 views
Dubai Police has added a Lamborghini to its fleet12:03 PM • 10060 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
Starlink
BFM TV

Sweden will allocate more than €5 million to support Ukraine’s transport infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1604 views

Sweden will additionally allocate SEK 60 million to Ukraine’s transport fund. The funds will go toward restoring damaged infrastructure and equipment.

Sweden will allocate more than €5 million to support Ukraine’s transport infrastructure

Sweden will allocate an additional 60 million Swedish kronor (approximately 5.4 million euros) to the Ukraine Transport Support Fund to restore infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and purchase the necessary machinery and equipment. This was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Ukrainian ministry, Sweden will allocate 5.4 million euros to the UTSF. These funds will strengthen Ukraine’s capacity to restore transport infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and help prepare and implement priority infrastructure projects.

With Sweden’s new contribution, the total amount of announced funding for the UTSF is approximately 10 million euros.

It is noted that these funds will make it possible to test the Fund’s operating mechanism and begin implementing the first projects.

Sweden unveiled the first GlobalEye aircraft to replace the ASC 890 aircraft it provided to Ukraine17.10.26, 05:55 • 6570 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Infrastructure (Ukraine)
Sweden
Ukraine