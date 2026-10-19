Sweden will allocate more than €5 million to support Ukraine’s transport infrastructure

Sweden will allocate an additional 60 million Swedish kronor (approximately 5.4 million euros) to the Ukraine Transport Support Fund to restore infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and purchase the necessary machinery and equipment. This was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Ukrainian ministry, Sweden will allocate 5.4 million euros to the UTSF. These funds will strengthen Ukraine’s capacity to restore transport infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and help prepare and implement priority infrastructure projects.

With Sweden’s new contribution, the total amount of announced funding for the UTSF is approximately 10 million euros.

It is noted that these funds will make it possible to test the Fund’s operating mechanism and begin implementing the first projects.

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