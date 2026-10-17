Sweden unveiled the first GlobalEye aircraft to replace the ASC 890 aircraft it provided to Ukraine

Swedish defense company Saab has unveiled the first GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft intended for the Swedish Air Force. The new aircraft are to replace the ASC 890 aircraft that Stockholm transferred to Ukraine as part of military assistance. Defense Express reports this, citing a Saab press release, UNN writes.

Details

The aircraft unveiled became the first of three GlobalEye aircraft ordered by Sweden. The initial contract for two aircraft, with an option to purchase two more, was signed in 2022. Its value amounted to 7.3 billion Swedish kronor, or approximately €654 million.

Deliveries were initially planned to begin in 2027. However, after the decision to transfer two ASC 890 aircraft to Ukraine in June 2024, Sweden ordered another GlobalEye and decided to accelerate the contract's implementation.

What is known about the new aircraft's capabilities

The GlobalEye is based on the Bombardier Global 6000/6500 business jet and is equipped with the Erieye ER radar system. Its instrumented range is up to 650 km, allowing it to detect airborne targets at considerable distances.

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According to Saab, while flying at an altitude of approximately 10.7 km, the aircraft is capable of detecting a target flying at an altitude of 61 meters from a distance of up to 458 km. This makes it possible to monitor airspace and provide military command with information for planning operations.

The exact timeline for the handover of the first GlobalEye to the Swedish military has not yet been announced. The aircraft's presentation indicates progress in the program; however, it must undergo the necessary tests before entering service.

The United Arab Emirates remains the only operator of the GlobalEye. In addition to Sweden, France ordered two such aircraft with an option to purchase two more, while another two were purchased by an unnamed Middle Eastern country.

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