Sweden allocates over EUR 56 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Today, on May 28, the Swedish government is allocating a new “energy package” for Ukraine totaling SEK 650 million (more than EUR 56 million at the NBU exchange rate). This was reported by the press service of the Swedish government, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, the new energy support will help ensure Ukraine's energy supply so that basic public services such as schools, hospitals, transportation, water supply and businesses can continue to function

Russia is increasingly attacking Ukraine's energy system to disrupt critical social infrastructure. To strengthen Ukraine's resilience, we are increasing our support to the energy sector - the message says.

It is reported that SEK 500 million will be transferred through the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine to the Energy Community organization. Another SEK 150 million will be transferred through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

It is noted that support through the UNDP will be aimed at financing the urgent construction of energy infrastructure in Ukraine. Due to the urgent needs, priority will be given to Kharkiv, but other regions of Ukraine will also be eligible for support, including Odesa, Kyiv, and Mykolaiv.

