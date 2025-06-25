Suspects in the sale of counterfeit dollars extradited from Germany to Ukraine

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:56 PM • 704 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 9008 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 20985 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 34274 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 52963 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 71773 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 103344 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 100556 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 114612 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 121253 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is knownJune 25, 07:18 AM • 59930 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until TomorrowJune 25, 08:15 AM • 49665 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit08:58 AM • 50828 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 67302 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 61456 views
Publications
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport01:29 PM • 11748 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 61957 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 117573 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 159373 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 162550 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
The Hague
Iran
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 42548 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 50088 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 62717 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 136546 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 213109 views
Actual
The Guardian
United States dollar
Euro
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136

Suspects in the sale of counterfeit dollars extradited from Germany to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Two foreigners, citizens of Azerbaijan and Georgia, suspected of selling counterfeit dollars, have been extradited from Germany to Ukraine. They operate as part of a group that sold counterfeit dollars via Telegram channel and mail for 50-60% of the face value.

Suspects in the sale of counterfeit dollars extradited from Germany to Ukraine

Two foreigners suspected of selling counterfeit US dollars have been extradited from Germany to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, in cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General, has achieved the extradition of two citizens of Azerbaijan and Georgia to Ukraine.

The perpetrators are suspected of creating a channel for the supply and sale of counterfeit US dollars

- the statement said.

According to the investigation, the criminals acted as part of a group that transported counterfeit banknotes through the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The sale was carried out through a specially created Telegram channel, and delivery was carried out through post offices and in person. The cost of counterfeit dollars was 50-60% of their face value," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

In August 2021, after another sale of counterfeit currency, the suspects were exposed.

"They were notified of suspicion under Part 2 and Part 3 of Article 199 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (purchase, storage, transportation and sale of counterfeit foreign currency)," the agency said.

The criminals tried to avoid punishment by fleeing abroad.

"After considering the extradition request, the German authorities handed over the suspects to Ukrainian law enforcement officers," the statement said.

Currently, both suspects have been remanded in custody without the right to bail.

Reference

Article 199 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for punishment for operations with counterfeit currency in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

SBU announced suspicion to the developer of navigation for Russian missiles, who previously worked in Cherkasy region25.06.25, 13:49 • 1558 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Azerbaijan
Autonomous Republic of Crimea
Germany
Ukraine
Sevastopol
Georgia
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9