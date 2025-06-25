Suspects in the sale of counterfeit dollars extradited from Germany to Ukraine

Two foreigners suspected of selling counterfeit US dollars have been extradited from Germany to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, in cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General, has achieved the extradition of two citizens of Azerbaijan and Georgia to Ukraine.

The perpetrators are suspected of creating a channel for the supply and sale of counterfeit US dollars - the statement said.

According to the investigation, the criminals acted as part of a group that transported counterfeit banknotes through the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The sale was carried out through a specially created Telegram channel, and delivery was carried out through post offices and in person. The cost of counterfeit dollars was 50-60% of their face value," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

In August 2021, after another sale of counterfeit currency, the suspects were exposed.

"They were notified of suspicion under Part 2 and Part 3 of Article 199 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (purchase, storage, transportation and sale of counterfeit foreign currency)," the agency said.

The criminals tried to avoid punishment by fleeing abroad.

"After considering the extradition request, the German authorities handed over the suspects to Ukrainian law enforcement officers," the statement said.

Currently, both suspects have been remanded in custody without the right to bail.

Reference

Article 199 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for punishment for operations with counterfeit currency in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

