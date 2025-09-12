Suspect's family helped apprehend Charlie Kirk's killer - Utah Governor

Tyler Robinson, suspected in the murder case of Charlie Kirk, has been apprehended thanks to information provided by the victim's family. Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced this at a press conference, emphasizing the importance of family involvement in the investigation, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, we got him — that's how Cox began his statement.

According to him, Tyler Robinson's family played a key role in exposing the suspect.

A member of Tyler Robinson's family reached out to a family friend, who contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or hinted that he had committed the incident — the governor noted.

The phrase "we got him" has become symbolic and, observers believe, is a deliberate reference to the statement by L. Paul Bremer, then head of the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq, when he announced the capture of Saddam Hussein by American forces in 2003.

The arrest of the suspect was the result of joint efforts by law enforcement and the victim's family, and the investigation is ongoing.

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.

US police established that the person detained after the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter. Earlier, the university reported the detention of a suspect.

In the US, a person detained on suspicion of murdering activist Charlie Kirk was released. The investigation is ongoing, and information will be published for transparency.

22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a Utah native born in 2003, is suspected in the shooting that killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk.