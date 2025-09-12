Suspect's family helped apprehend Charlie Kirk's killer - Utah Governor

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
02:30 PM • 2672 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 6286 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 18635 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 19082 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 18326 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 29949 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 18817 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 16967 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 39869 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40522 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.2m/s
34%
756mm
Popular news
NABU detective involved in a car accident in Prykarpattia: what is knownSeptember 12, 05:38 AM • 8698 views
EU to unveil new sanctions package against Russia on September 15September 12, 09:04 AM • 6054 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 17933 views
Flew at 200 km/h: new details emerged about the bloody accident involving a NABU detective12:14 PM • 4138 views
Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General Staff01:02 PM • 9528 views
Publications
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day02:30 PM • 2682 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?02:26 PM • 1536 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 6310 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 18640 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 18104 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Europe
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 6266 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 32711 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 79675 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 42129 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 48019 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Suspect's family helped apprehend Charlie Kirk's killer - Utah Governor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

Tyler Robinson, suspected of killing Charlie Kirk, was apprehended thanks to information from his family. Utah Governor Spencer Cox emphasized the family's key role in the investigation.

Suspect's family helped apprehend Charlie Kirk's killer - Utah Governor

Tyler Robinson, suspected in the murder case of Charlie Kirk, has been apprehended thanks to information provided by the victim's family. Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced this at a press conference, emphasizing the importance of family involvement in the investigation, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, we got him

— that's how Cox began his statement.

According to him, Tyler Robinson's family played a key role in exposing the suspect. 

A member of Tyler Robinson's family reached out to a family friend, who contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or hinted that he had committed the incident 

— the governor noted.

The phrase "we got him" has become symbolic and, observers believe, is a deliberate reference to the statement by L. Paul Bremer, then head of the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq, when he announced the capture of Saddam Hussein by American forces in 2003.

The arrest of the suspect was the result of joint efforts by law enforcement and the victim's family, and the investigation is ongoing.

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.   

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.  

US police established that the person detained after the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter. Earlier, the university reported the detention of a suspect.

In the US, a person detained on suspicion of murdering activist Charlie Kirk was released. The investigation is ongoing, and information will be published for transparency.

22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a Utah native born in 2003, is suspected in the shooting that killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Utah
Iraq
United States