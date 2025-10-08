Supreme Court upholds sentence for propagandist - frontman of "Django" band

The Supreme Court upheld the 12-year prison sentence for Russian singer and leader of the "Django" band, Oleksiy Piddubny, for encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, collaboration activities, and war propaganda. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, according to UNN.

The Supreme Court upheld the verdict against the leader of the "Django" band, who was convicted of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, collaboration activities, and war propaganda (Part 2 of Article 110, Part 6 of Article 111-1, Article 436 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the message says.

He was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the organization or conduct of political events for a period of 15 years.

Prosecutors in courts of all instances proved that in 2022, the frontman of the band, while in Russia, posted an appeal on the YouTube video hosting service with calls for actions aimed at violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

It is reported that in September 2022, he also performed in Moscow during an event dedicated to illegal "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and later published the full version of the performance online.

In addition, the convicted person created a Telegram channel where he systematically disseminated publications justifying and supporting Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

The Criminal Cassation Court within the Supreme Court agreed with the prosecutor's arguments, recognizing the qualification of the crimes as correct and the assigned punishment as fair and proportionate to the nature of the actions committed.

The criminal proceedings were considered under special judicial proceedings (in absentia).

