Security Service of Ukraine has announced a suspicion against the Russian singer-propagandist Leps in absentia
Kyiv • UNN
The Security Service of Ukraine has announced in absentia the suspicion of the Russian singer-propagandist Grigory Lepsveridze (pseudonym "Leps").
The Security Service of Ukraine has announced a suspicion against the Russian singer-propagandist Grigory Lepsveridze (pseudonym "Leps"), who after one of his concerts in the summer of 2023 promised to pay the Rashists one million rubles for each destroyed tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, as conveyed by UNN.
The Security Service has gathered evidence and reported suspicion against the Russian singer-propagandist Grigory Lepsveridze (better known by his stage name "Leps"). According to the case materials, he publicly supports the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, as well as justifies and finances the Russian war.
Details
As noted by the SBU, after one of the concerts in the summer of 2023, Leps promised on the cameras of Russian media to pay the occupiers one million rubles for each destroyed tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He has repeatedly sent the occupiers "humanitarian aid" in the form of bulletproof vests, underwear, and food products, the SBU reported.
The SBU noted that Lepс regularly talks about this during his interviews with Russian propagandists.
Investigators informed Leps of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- Art. 3 Sec. 110-2 (financing actions to change the constitutional order or seize power, change the borders of Ukraine);
- Art. 3 Sec. 436-2 (justification, denial of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and glorification of its participants).
Since Leps is in the Russian Federation, measures are ongoing to hold him accountable for crimes against Ukraine.
Reminder
In addition to Leps, the Russian performer Nikolai Baskov stated during a closed event of the "Russian Media Group" that he would pay the occupiers one million rubles for each destroyed Leopard tank.