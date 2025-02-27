Supreme Court justice allows U.S. to continue freezing foreign aid payments

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 46095 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 89310 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115181 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107091 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150121 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120295 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135985 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134009 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127717 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124691 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 26901 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 35920 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119948 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 49227 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 39858 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115182 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119948 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150121 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193295 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193647 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123755 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125906 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155603 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136032 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143487 views
Supreme Court justice allows U.S. to continue freezing foreign aid payments

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18980 views

The chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a $1.5 billion payment to USAID for work already done. The decision upheld Trump's directive to cut U.S. spending abroad.

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. on Wednesday granted President Donald Trump's administration a victory for the moment, saying the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the State Department do not need to immediately pay more than $1.5 billion for aid work already done, The New York Times reported, writes UNN.

Details

A federal judge has set a midnight deadline for agencies to unlock funds for foreign aid work that was withheld because of the president's first-day directive to cut U.S. spending abroad.

The Trump administration, in an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court just hours before the deadline, said the judge overstepped his authority and interfered with the president's duty to “make appropriate foreign assistance determinations.

Chief Justice Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court issued an “administrative stay,” a temporary measure designed to maintain the status quo while the justices consider the matter more deliberatively. The chief justice ordered the petitioners to file a response to the application on Friday, and the court will likely issue a decision shortly thereafter.

“However tentative, the suspension was the administration's first victory in a flood of cases for judges to consider because of President Trump's lightning-fast actions,” the publication wrote.

Trump administration terminates over 90% of USAID foreign aid awards27.02.2025, 11:12 • 100620 views

Supplement

Trump and other top U.S. officials insist that foreign aid, which makes up about 1 percent of the federal budget, has become wasteful and disconnected from America's vital interests.

But critics warn that Trump is making a catastrophic mistake, saying his attacks on foreign aid “dangerously undermine America's ability to win,” as Liz Schreier, president of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, said in a statement.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
supreme-court-of-the-united-statesSupreme Court of the United States
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

