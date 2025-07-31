Supplied fake CORAGEN pesticides to EU countries: three men suspected of fraud for over UAH 200 million

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to the organizers of a large-scale production of counterfeit CORAGEN pesticides, which were supplied to EU countries. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, from March to July 2025, more than 400 tons of counterfeit agrochemical products were manufactured. The expected income of the organizers of criminal activity is over UAH 200 million.

Counterfeit products were sold through online stores and logistics companies, as well as through smuggling channels to EU countries. In Ukraine, they were also sold under the guise of products from well-known international brands - reported the prosecutor's office.

Three members of the criminal group have been charged under Part 3 of Article 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal use of a trademark, trade name, qualified indication of origin of goods). The sanction of the article provides for a fine of ten thousand to fifteen thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years or without such.

Currently, the issue of applying a preventive measure to each of the suspects in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 3 million is being decided.

Criminal schemes and millions in losses at the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine": Kravchenko stated that over 40 suspicions have been announced in recent weeks