Criminal schemes and millions in losses at the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine": Kravchenko stated that over 40 suspicions have been announced in recent weeks

Aviation is a constant of the Ukrainian dream: Roman Mileshko on the challenges and prospects of a strategic industry in wartime
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countries
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - Sandu
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in July
Aviation is a constant of the Ukrainian dream: Roman Mileshko on the challenges and prospects of a strategic industry in wartime
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in July
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
Criminal schemes and millions in losses at the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine": Kravchenko stated that over 40 suspicions have been announced in recent weeks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The Prosecutor General's Office uncovered corrupt practices and illegal logging at the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" amounting to over UAH 167 million. Additionally, unjustified assets of officials totaling almost UAH 140 million were discovered.

Criminal schemes and millions in losses at the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine": Kravchenko stated that over 40 suspicions have been announced in recent weeks

The Prosecutor General's Office is carrying out a large-scale counteraction to environmental crimes in the state forest industry. In recent weeks alone, more than UAH 167 million in damages have been recorded due to corrupt actions, illegal logging, and abuses in the system of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". Separately, almost UAH 140 million is the value of unjustified assets, undeclared property, and signs of illegal enrichment of officials in the forest industry, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko and the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

167 million in damages due to illegal logging. Another almost 140 million — unjustified assets. More than 40 suspicions in recent weeks. This is the result of systemic corruption, official negligence, and outright enrichment at the expense of natural resources.

- Kravchenko reported.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, today prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office reported more than 20 suspicions. The largest and most audacious case is the scheme of employees of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" and the State Enterprise "LIAC". 50 searches were conducted. 8 employees of "LIAC" and 5 of "Forests of Ukraine" received suspicions. The organizer and 3 participants of the criminal organization were detained.

In addition, Kravchenko revealed the essence of the scheme.

An employee of the State Enterprise "LIAC", at the request of officials of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine", changed information in the "Unified State System of Electronic Timber Accounting":

– deleted documents on the origin of timber,

– underestimated its volume,

– changed the quality class.

From 2021 to 2024, more than 10,000 such changes were made.

The cost of "services" is from 5 to 30 thousand UAH. The receipt of more than 10 million UAH of illegal benefits has been documented. The most violations are in Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions.

- wrote the Prosecutor General.

He emphasized that thanks to the actions of prosecutors, the shadow timber trade has already been reduced.

Not only NABU: Prosecutor General announced investigative actions in SE "Forests of Ukraine"21.07.25, 12:22 • 4333 views

Add

In total, in recent weeks alone, the environmental prosecutor's office:

– announced more than 40 suspicions,

– of which 21 are employees of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine",

– 2 people were arrested.

Precautionary measures were chosen:

– General Director of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" (illegal enrichment);

– Former director of Kostopil forestry (enrichment and inaccurate declaration of property).

Caused 55.8 million hryvnias in damages to the state: an official of "Forests of Ukraine" received a suspicion notice for logging in the Carpathians22.07.25, 13:18 • 3753 views

Suspicions were received by:

– director and engineer of "Turiy Forestry" — illegal felling of 409 trees;

– forester of Svydovets forestry — felling in the nature reserve fund;

– director of State Enterprise "Dnipro Forestry" — inaction that led to the destruction of the forest in the landscape park;

– official of State Enterprise "Hrozynske" and head of LLC — organization of illegal felling in Zhytomyr region;

– four directors of forestries in Lviv region — issued illegal logging permits for more than 9,500 trees;

– forester of Lazeshchyna forestry — facilitated illegal felling of almost 3,400 trees.

Kravchenko added that in 2025, the prosecutor's office has already filed more than 300 lawsuits for the return of 7,511 hectares of forest. The amount of damages is UAH 351 million. 175 hectares have already been returned to the state.

As can be seen from the results of the work, those who were supposed to protect the forest and be responsible for its preservation are involved in large-scale abuses. We fundamentally react to every abuse. And we continue to work. Without pauses and compromises.

- summarized the Prosecutor General.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volyn Oblast
Ukraine