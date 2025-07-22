$41.820.07
Caused 55.8 million hryvnias in damages to the state: an official of "Forests of Ukraine" received a suspicion notice for logging in the Carpathians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

An official of the branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" has been served with a suspicion notice due to the large-scale felling of almost 3,400 trees in the Carpathians, which caused damages amounting to 55.8 million hryvnias. His actions are qualified as official negligence that led to grave consequences.

Caused 55.8 million hryvnias in damages to the state: an official of "Forests of Ukraine" received a suspicion notice for logging in the Carpathians

Law enforcement officers have notified a suspicion to an official of a branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" due to large-scale deforestation in the Ukrainian Carpathians. This caused environmental damage amounting to UAH 55.8 million, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, in the period 2023-2024, almost 3,400 trees of various species were illegally cut down on the territory of the Lazeshchyna forestry, which is a branch of the "Yasinia Forestry and Hunting Farm" of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". The total amount of damage caused to the environment is almost UAH 55.8 million, which is confirmed by the expert opinion.

Investigators established that the crime was caused by the official negligence of the Lazeshchyna forestry official. His actions are qualified as official negligence that caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of two to five years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years.

Addition

On July 21, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced that law enforcement officers exposed one of the key figures in the forest sector - the general director of the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" - Yuriy Bolokhovets. The official was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, in 2021, while holding the position of Head of the State Forest Agency, the person acquired assets worth UAH 10.4 million, which exceed legal income. Among them is an apartment in Kyiv worth over UAH 9 million, registered to a straw man, but actually used by the defendant.

The difference between official income and acquired property is UAH 7.9 million.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

