Not only NABU: Prosecutor General announced investigative actions in SE "Forests of Ukraine"

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, answering journalists' questions, reported that in addition to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, procedural actions are also currently underway at the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine", UNN reports.

Regarding searches and other actions at NABU, the Prosecutor General noted that they are still ongoing, and therefore he cannot comment on this at the moment. All information will be reported on the official resources of the agency.

At the same time, NABU is not the only body where investigative actions were carried out today.

"In addition to this case, today we are also conducting investigative and procedural actions at the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine," Kravchenko added.

Recently, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained and served a notice of suspicion to the former deputy head of the Central Forest Office of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine".

As noted, during the investigation, facts of illegal enrichment and non-declaration of assets totaling over UAH 38 million were established.

