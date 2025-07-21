$41.750.12
Not only NABU: Prosecutor General announced investigative actions in SE "Forests of Ukraine"

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2406 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced investigative actions in SE "Forests of Ukraine". This comes amid recent suspicions against the former head of the "Forests of Ukraine" branch for illicit enrichment of UAH 44 million and top officials in a case involving UAH 8 million.

Not only NABU: Prosecutor General announced investigative actions in SE "Forests of Ukraine"

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, answering journalists' questions, reported that in addition to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, procedural actions are also currently underway at the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine", UNN reports.

Regarding searches and other actions at NABU, the Prosecutor General noted that they are still ongoing, and therefore he cannot comment on this at the moment. All information will be reported on the official resources of the agency.

Regarding searches and other actions, investigative and procedural actions are still being carried out. At this moment, I cannot comment on anything. Follow the official networks of the Prosecutor General's Office

- Kravchenko reported.

At the same time, NABU is not the only body where investigative actions were carried out today.

"In addition to this case, today we are also conducting investigative and procedural actions at the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine," Kravchenko added.

Former head of the "Forests of Ukraine" branch is suspected of illegal enrichment of 44 million hryvnias

Recall

Recently, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained and served a notice of suspicion to the former deputy head of the Central Forest Office of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine".

As noted, during the investigation, facts of illegal enrichment and non-declaration of assets totaling over UAH 38 million were established.

Top officials of "Forests of Ukraine" received suspicions in a case worth UAH 8 million: details

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
