Top officials of "Forests of Ukraine" received suspicions in a case worth UAH 8 million: details

Top officials of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" were notified of suspicion in a case involving damages of over UAH 8 million during procurement, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The director of the procurement department and the executive director of the state specialized economic enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" have been notified of suspicion of abuse of power by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, which caused grave consequences (Part 2, Article 28, Part 2, Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - reported the prosecutor's office.

Case essence

Currently, the investigation has established that in 2023, during the procurement of tractors under three lots, an official of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" "unjustifiably rejected the most economically advantageous proposals of participants that met the technical requirements."

"Instead, a limited liability company that offered a higher price was declared the winner. Subsequently, the executive director of the state enterprise concluded contracts with this company for the supply of equipment," the prosecutor's office said.

According to expert conclusions, the actions of the officials led to the conclusion of contracts for an amount exceeding the most favorable offers by over UAH 8.1 million. "Thus, the state enterprise suffered material losses for the specified amount," the prosecutor's office noted.

Searches were conducted at the workplaces and homes of the suspects.

"The issue of choosing preventive measures, which will be considered by the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, is being decided," the prosecutor's office reported.

Former head of the "Forests of Ukraine" branch is suspected of illegal enrichment of 44 million hryvnias