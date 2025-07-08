$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 1215 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 7664 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 16420 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 19659 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 25763 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 76053 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 109863 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 115181 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 134036 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 130785 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Tags
Authors
Top officials of "Forests of Ukraine" received suspicions in a case worth UAH 8 million: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101 views

Two officials of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" have been notified of suspicion of abuse of office. Their actions led to losses of over UAH 8.1 million during the procurement of tractors in 2023.

Top officials of "Forests of Ukraine" received suspicions in a case worth UAH 8 million: details

Top officials of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" were notified of suspicion in a case involving damages of over UAH 8 million during procurement, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The director of the procurement department and the executive director of the state specialized economic enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" have been notified of suspicion of abuse of power by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, which caused grave consequences (Part 2, Article 28, Part 2, Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- reported the prosecutor's office.

Case essence

Currently, the investigation has established that in 2023, during the procurement of tractors under three lots, an official of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" "unjustifiably rejected the most economically advantageous proposals of participants that met the technical requirements."

"Instead, a limited liability company that offered a higher price was declared the winner. Subsequently, the executive director of the state enterprise concluded contracts with this company for the supply of equipment," the prosecutor's office said.

According to expert conclusions, the actions of the officials led to the conclusion of contracts for an amount exceeding the most favorable offers by over UAH 8.1 million. "Thus, the state enterprise suffered material losses for the specified amount," the prosecutor's office noted.

Searches were conducted at the workplaces and homes of the suspects.

"The issue of choosing preventive measures, which will be considered by the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, is being decided," the prosecutor's office reported.

Former head of the "Forests of Ukraine" branch is suspected of illegal enrichment of 44 million hryvnias15.06.25, 05:26 • 15197 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
