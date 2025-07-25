Sumy hit by Russian attack in the morning: damage, fire reported

Sumy was hit by another Russian attack this morning, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, showing the aftermath, writes UNN.

As noted, an administrative building was damaged. A fire also broke out.

Rescuers promptly extinguished all fires. State Emergency Service employees also inspected the territory that was subjected to the enemy attack.

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as a result of Russian shelling of the region's territory yesterday, a woman was killed and another injured - in the Znob-Novhorod community, a woman born in 1982 died and a woman born in 1965 was injured as a result of artillery shelling.

During the day, from the morning of July 24 to the morning of July 25, Russian troops carried out 60 shellings on 26 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region. Most shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs: more than 20 KAB strikes. The enemy also carried out strikes with FPV drones, UAVs, and missile strikes on the territory of Sumy region.

Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in the Znob-Novhorod community, an apartment building and a private car were damaged; in the Sumy community, an administrative building was damaged.