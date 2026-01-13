The Verkhovna Rada received a submission for the appointment of Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund - MP

A submission from Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko regarding the appointment of Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund has been received by the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

According to him, "now there will be a Committee on Economic Policy (which he headed) and a vote today."

The submission regarding Natalukha's appointment as head of the State Property Fund has not yet been published on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada.

